Caroline Farrar Charleston - Caroline Carter Farrar, 82, of Charleston, South Carolina died peacefully in her sleep Saturday, May 25, 2019. Caroline is a graduate of Centenary College and West Virginia University. While living in Scottsdale, AZ, she was a wife, mother and volunteer for the PIR Sports Car Club of America and Junior League. As a resident of Virginia Beach, VA for 26 years she practiced real estate and shared her zest for life often expressing political views with friends. Retiring to Charleston in 2005, Caroline continued as an avid gardener, floral designer and esteemed quilter. She served for many years on the Flower Guild of the James Island Presbyterian Church, and on the boards of the Riverland Terrace Garden Club and the Council of Garden Clubs of Greater Charleston where she worked tirelessly to reconnect children with nature. Her passion for art and beauty is surpassed only by her steadfast commitment to her circle of friends and her deep devotion to her children and grandchildren. Caroline was born January 16, 1937, in Wheeling, West Virginia, the daughter of the late William Carter Farrar and Dorothy Myers Farrar. She is predeceased by her husband, Edwin Ray Forlines, and granddaughter, Francis Carter Curtice. Caroline is survived by her three children and five grandchildren whom she absolutely adored. Son, Von Conley and wife, Sheila and their sons, Reece and Liam, of Myrtle Beach, SC; son, William Conley and wife, Debbie and their daughter, Amanda, of High Point, NC; and daughter Carter Curtice and husband, Robert Curtice and their children, Sydney and Bass, of Charleston, SC. Caroline held a special place in her heart for wounded veterans. Kindly consider a donation to The or Garden Club of South Carolina where a Memorial Garden is in place to honor war veterans www.gardenclubofsc.org. Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:00 at James Island Presbyterian Church 1635 Fort Johnson Road Charleston, SC 29412 Phone: 843-795-3111. Arrangements have been entrusted to Palmetto Cremation Society, 5638 N Rhett Ave, North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-722-7555. Tributes may be made on line at palmettocs.com tribute page. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary