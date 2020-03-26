|
Caroline Leland Charleston - The family of Caroline Taylor Leland is sad to report her death on Monday, March 23, 2020. Caroline, aged 71, was a lifelong resident of Charleston. She graduated from the College of Charleston with a degree in Classics, worked in a variety of professions, from librarian to floral designer, and was a frequent contributor to the Post and Courier Editorial page. She was a creative soul - her paintings, jewelry and dioramas all reflect her quirky and Bohemian spirit. Caroline was preceded in death by her parents, Isabella Gaud Leland and Jack Leland. She is survived by her brother, John Leland (Lexington, VA), three sisters, Elizabeth Leland (Charlotte, NC), Cheves Leland and Lee Anne Leland (McClellanville), four nieces and nephews and her feline companion, Inky, who will reside in McClellanville. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you treat those around you with kindness and understanding. Donations may be made to a local food bank. Palmetto Cremation Society, 5638 N Rhett Ave, N Charleston, SC 29406 has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 27, 2020