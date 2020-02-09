|
Caroline "Perry" McIntosh Moncks Corner - Caroline Janie Perry McIntosh, 93, of Moncks Corner, a homemaker and wife of the late Benjamin McIntosh, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at her residence. Carol was born on November 8, 1926 in Parkers Ferry, SC to the late Pinkney Perry and Janie Canady Perry. Carol is survived by daughter, Yvonne Bryant (Jason); granddaughter, Nicole Jackovich (Todd); grandson, Troy Cmar, great-grandchildren, Jeffrey and Serena Cmar and Jenna and Julia Jackovich; brothers, Ivy Perry (Judy), Edmond Perry and David Perry; sisters, Shelly Kovar and Myrtle Perry and numerous nieces and nephews. The family invites guests to visit on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 12:30pm until 1:45pm at Carnes Crossroads Church Of God located at 1341 State Rd, Summerville, SC 29483. Carol's Celebration of Life service will follow in the church sanctuary at 2:00pm. The family would thank Amedisys Hospice for their services and care. In lieu flowers, memorials may be made to Carnes Crossroads Church of God. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation, 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 10, 2020