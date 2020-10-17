Caroline Patton Summerville - Caroline Miller Patton, 86, formerly of Summerville, SC, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Caroline Patton are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 1 PM, Monday, October 19, 2020 at the graveside, Summerville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until noon, on Monday, at Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Caroline was born in Summerville, South Carolina on October 17, 1933, the daughter of Barney B. and Vivian F. Miller. She graduated from Summerville High School with honors where she was a member of the varsity basketball team. Following his service in the USAF, she married William R. Patton, Jr. and went on to raise two sons, William and Robert. Caroline was an active member of the Summerville Baptist Church and drew great strength and comfort from her faith. She was also an avid reader and moviegoer and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her sons, William Patton III and Robert Patton, and her grandchildren, Bailey and Taylor Patton. She is also survived by her brother, Barney Miller and his wife, Jane; her sisters-in-law, Mary Miller and Sylvia Parker; her nieces, Melanie Plummer, Kimberly Lee, Ruth Miller, Caroline Escobar and Virginia Kincade; and her nephews, L.C. Miller, Jr., Todd Miller, Kevin Miller, Ben Miller and Perry Miller. Caroline was predeceased in death by her parents, Barney B. and Vivian F. Miller; her husband, William R. Patton, Jr.; and her brother, James P. Miller. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arthritis Foundation
at https://www.arthritis.org/
. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston