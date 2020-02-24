|
Caroline Pinckney Simons Finnerty CHARLESTON - Caroline Pinckney Simons Finnerty, 61, beloved wife and mother and philanthropist, died February 23rd at her home on Church Street. A funeral service will be held Thursday, February 27 at 2:00 PM at Grace Church Cathedral, followed by interment at Magnolia Cemetery. All are welcome to join the family at a reception at the Carolina Yacht Club. Caroline was born in Charleston, the youngest child and only daughter of Albert Simons, Jr. and Caroline Pinckney Mitchell Simons. She attended First Scots Presbyterian Kindergarten and the Charleston Day School. She was a member of the class of 1977 at Ashley Hall where she was captain of the Purple Team. Following graduation from Hollins College in 1981, she moved to New York where she worked as a retail buyer for Frederick Atkins. It was in New York that she met her husband, Peter Francis Finnerty, Jr. They were married on November 1, 1986 at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, Charleston. Mr. Finnerty survives her, as do their three children, Peter Francis Finnerty III, Serena Aiken Finnerty, and Simons Pinckney Finnerty. Throughout her life, Caroline passionately advocated for her community. She was a founding board member of the Darien Environmental Group and the Children's Museum of the Lowcountry, a board member of Camp Sunshine, and an enthusiastic supporter of Trinity School, the Schenck School, Pace Academy, Ashley Hall, the College of Charleston, the Gibbes Museum, and the Historic Charleston Foundation. For several years she served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), advocating for the rights of disadvantaged and disabled children. Caroline was an avid gardener, a lover of music and dance, and the life of every party. In addition to her husband and children, she is survived by her three older brothers, Albert Simons III (Theodora), Julian Mitchell Simons (Debbie), and Cotesworth Pinckney Simons (Lisa), as well as several nieces and nephews. She will always be remembered by her vast group of loving and supportive friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Caroline's name to the Roper St. Francis Foundation and Ashley Hall.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 25, 2020