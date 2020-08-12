Caroline Simons Bonnoitt SALUDA, NC - Caroline Simons Bonnoitt, "Chumpsie", who referred to herself as a "Charleston Girl", left her beloved Lowcountry for the final time Tuesday, August 11, 2020 after complications from a fall in Mt. Pleasant, S.C. She was 79. Born January 15, 1941 to Theodore Jervey Simons III and Laura Heyward Douglas Simons of lower King Street, Charleston. Chumpsie was quietly proud of her family's heritage and history. Attended Charleston schools, where she met Murray DuQuercron Bonnoitt. They were married in 1962 at St. Phillips Church, the same church where she had been Baptized. They were married 33 years, until Murray's untimely death at the age of 54. Chumpsie lived nearly all her life in Charleston and Mt. Pleasant, where she and Murray raised their family and were members of St. Andrews Episcopal Church (now Anglican). She lived the last 20 months in Saluda, N.C. where she was cared for by her son, Douglas and wife, Briarly Bonnoitt. She and family survived the loss of their Mt. Pleasant home by Hurricane Hugo in l989. Their large group of devoted friends and their church affiliation helped guide them through this and Murray's illness. Chumpsie leaves sons, Murray DuQuercron "Kirk" Bonnoitt, Douglas Bonnoitt (Briarly), cousins, Dorothy Pratt-Thomas Leonard (Chisholm), M. Porcher Pratt-Thomas Evans, Harold Pratt-Thomas, Jr. (Lou Ann), Douglas Pratt-Thomas (Leslie), Henry Hargett Coombs III (Catherine), Martha Goodwin Coombs Coker (Stephen), nephew, Jervey Simons (Elizabeth), nieces, Eleanor Legare Simons, Francis Reid Simons Fulton (Douglas), Caroline Heyward Simons, and brother-in- law, John Julius Bonnoitt III (Pat). She was predeceased by her husband, parents and brother, Theodore Jervey Simons IV. Any memorial gifts in Chumpsie's name should be directed to St. Andrews Anglican Church, 440 Whilden St, Mt. Pleasant, S.C. 29464. For safety and health reasons, a memorial service to commemorate Chumpsie's beautiful life will be held later, when family and friends are once again able to gather. Chumpsie and her infectious and charming personality, her humor and devotion to her home, family and close circle of friends will be sorely missed. "Off We Go, Rejoicing!" Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
