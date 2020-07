Carolyn Ann Phelps Mt. Pleasant - Carolyn Ann Phelps, 68, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020 with her family at her side. A private funeral service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Prospect Baptist Church, 1351 Makatoka Road NW, Supply, NC with interment in the church cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Carolyn was born May 20, 1952 in Wilmington, North Carolina, the second daughter of the late Warren B. Phelps and the late Lorene Fearnside Phelps. She is survived by her loving sister, Frances Phelps Ward (Dennis) of Mt. Pleasant, SC and her nephew, Dennis M. Ward, Jr. (Cate Aubuchon) of St. Louis, MO. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and extended family. Memorials may be made to Boys and Girls Home, P.O. Box 127, Lake Waccamaw, NC 28450-0127 or Bitty & Beau's Coffee, 4949 New Centre Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston