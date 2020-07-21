1/
Carolyn Ann Phelps
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Ann Phelps Mt. Pleasant - Carolyn Ann Phelps, 68, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020 with her family at her side. A private funeral service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Prospect Baptist Church, 1351 Makatoka Road NW, Supply, NC with interment in the church cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Carolyn was born May 20, 1952 in Wilmington, North Carolina, the second daughter of the late Warren B. Phelps and the late Lorene Fearnside Phelps. She is survived by her loving sister, Frances Phelps Ward (Dennis) of Mt. Pleasant, SC and her nephew, Dennis M. Ward, Jr. (Cate Aubuchon) of St. Louis, MO. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and extended family. Memorials may be made to Boys and Girls Home, P.O. Box 127, Lake Waccamaw, NC 28450-0127 or Bitty & Beau's Coffee, 4949 New Centre Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Funeral service
Prospect Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
July 22, 2020
Francis and Dennis and Family,

I am so sorry to read of the passing of your precious Carolyn. As your Hygienist for years, your old neighbor and friend, I just loved and admired you, your parents and family bond to each other. Carolyn was a friend to all she met and her light shone oh so brightly in the character she was!

I will be praying for your family for safe travels. Praying that you will feel a peace that surpasses all understanding as you walk through the upcoming days, as you celebrate Carolyn's life.

Much love,
Theresa
Theresa Stanton
Family Friend
July 22, 2020
Frances, I am so sorry about Carolyn. I was always impressed that she was so friendly and loving to those she met. You have been a good sister to her. I know you will miss her. Love and prayers to you and Dennis.
Phyllis Connor
Friend
July 22, 2020
I used to work with your sweet Mama many years ago, at "Grant's" on Coleman Blvd. She would bring you by from time to time, I know she loved you very much! She'll be happy to see you again. Bless you, your sister and family, I know you'll be missed!
July 22, 2020
Connie Meynardie
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
My heart is sad to learn the news of Carolyn. I only met her once, but she gave me a hug as if she had known me her whole life. She is with her mom and dad now. She will always be in our hearts.
Karen Rose
Friend
July 20, 2020
Frances and family, please accept my sincerest sympathy in the loss of your sister, sweet Carolyn. I always enjoyed my times with her at the old place'. She was a joy! She and I were born the same year and I always marveled at her loving spirit. But she has not lost a thing; she has gained her eternal home with no limitations. May God grant sweet memories.
Teresa Faircloth Babson
Friend
July 20, 2020
We will really miss seeing her at the old place, miss those sweet hugs, that seat smile. Just gonna miss sweet Carolyn.
Marie & Haywood Benton
Family Friend
July 20, 2020
Such a beautiful smile!
She was such a bright light!
Family
July 20, 2020
Her beautiful soul and bouncy disposition made her a joy to know. Such love she sparked from all who knew her, especially her sister and brother-in-law, her faithful and ever-present helpers. She rests in peace with her folks!
Deb & Marty Aubuchon
Family Friend
July 20, 2020
Christmas Joy!
Family
July 20, 2020
God bless you Carolyn. Such a beautiful and kind soul. RIP
Chris Phelps
Family
July 20, 2020
RIP Carolyn. I were such an inspiration to everyone. Give VeeVee a hug. She loved u so much as did everybody.
Donna Phelps
Family
July 20, 2020
I am so sorry. Carolyn Ann sounds as though she was an amazing person! I am sending you prayers during this difficult time.
Barbara O'Grady
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved