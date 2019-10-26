Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn B. Hethington. View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway Charleston , SC 29414 (843)-763-7664 Service 11:00 AM Christ-St. Paul's Parish Churchyard 5034 Chapel Road Yonges Island , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn B. Hethington Charleston - Carolyn B. Hethington, 70, wife of Edward "Ned" Hethington passed away on October 23,2019. Carolyn was born in Conway, S.C. to Purley Asbury Branton and Edith Grace Benton Summersett, both deceased. Carolyn was an honor graduate of St. Andrews High School and was retired from the insurance Industry. She was a quiet person of simple pleasures. Carolyn and Ned enjoyed many years of recreation with their children at their summer retreat on the Edisto River. She loved to read and spent many hours with her nook reading books and working on her home computer. She had many pet dogs through the years and was very fond of them. She always enjoyed having a Christmas drop in for the family and friends on Christmas Eve where she played Santa. She was her husband's art critic for his watercolor paintings because Carolyn had taken art lessons in the past and produced some very nice paintings. She also enjoyed many hours watching her backyard bird feeders. Carolyn's greatest pleasure and source of pride came from watching her children and grandchildren grow and become successful in their own endeavors. Carolyn is survived by her husband Ned and a son Sean Laroche Hethington (Amy), a daughter Kimberly Elizabeth Wickstrom (Eric) and grandsons Andrew Laroche Hethington, John Christopher Hethington, Taylor Wickstrom (Sydney), Ethan Wickstrom and a granddaughter Courtney Wickstrom. Two brothers Jimmy Branton (deceased) (Maxine) and Mitchell Branton (Molly) of Columbia, SC and a niece Amber Branton Jacobus (Seth) of Columbia SC. A Graveside service will be held at Christ-St. Paul's Episcopal Church Cemetery, Laurel Hill, 5034 Chapel Road, Meggett , SC on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at



Carolyn B. Hethington Charleston - Carolyn B. Hethington, 70, wife of Edward "Ned" Hethington passed away on October 23,2019. Carolyn was born in Conway, S.C. to Purley Asbury Branton and Edith Grace Benton Summersett, both deceased. Carolyn was an honor graduate of St. Andrews High School and was retired from the insurance Industry. She was a quiet person of simple pleasures. Carolyn and Ned enjoyed many years of recreation with their children at their summer retreat on the Edisto River. She loved to read and spent many hours with her nook reading books and working on her home computer. She had many pet dogs through the years and was very fond of them. She always enjoyed having a Christmas drop in for the family and friends on Christmas Eve where she played Santa. She was her husband's art critic for his watercolor paintings because Carolyn had taken art lessons in the past and produced some very nice paintings. She also enjoyed many hours watching her backyard bird feeders. Carolyn's greatest pleasure and source of pride came from watching her children and grandchildren grow and become successful in their own endeavors. Carolyn is survived by her husband Ned and a son Sean Laroche Hethington (Amy), a daughter Kimberly Elizabeth Wickstrom (Eric) and grandsons Andrew Laroche Hethington, John Christopher Hethington, Taylor Wickstrom (Sydney), Ethan Wickstrom and a granddaughter Courtney Wickstrom. Two brothers Jimmy Branton (deceased) (Maxine) and Mitchell Branton (Molly) of Columbia, SC and a niece Amber Branton Jacobus (Seth) of Columbia SC. A Graveside service will be held at Christ-St. Paul's Episcopal Church Cemetery, Laurel Hill, 5034 Chapel Road, Meggett , SC on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close