Carolyn B. Hethington Charleston - Carolyn B. Hethington, 70, wife of Edward "Ned" Hethington passed away on October 23,2019. Carolyn was born in Conway, S.C. to Purley Asbury Branton and Edith Grace Benton Summersett, both deceased. Carolyn was an honor graduate of St. Andrews High School and was retired from the insurance Industry. She was a quiet person of simple pleasures. Carolyn and Ned enjoyed many years of recreation with their children at their summer retreat on the Edisto River. She loved to read and spent many hours with her nook reading books and working on her home computer. She had many pet dogs through the years and was very fond of them. She always enjoyed having a Christmas drop in for the family and friends on Christmas Eve where she played Santa. She was her husband's art critic for his watercolor paintings because Carolyn had taken art lessons in the past and produced some very nice paintings. She also enjoyed many hours watching her backyard bird feeders. Carolyn's greatest pleasure and source of pride came from watching her children and grandchildren grow and become successful in their own endeavors. Carolyn is survived by her husband Ned and a son Sean Laroche Hethington (Amy), a daughter Kimberly Elizabeth Wickstrom (Eric) and grandsons Andrew Laroche Hethington, John Christopher Hethington, Taylor Wickstrom (Sydney), Ethan Wickstrom and a granddaughter Courtney Wickstrom. Two brothers Jimmy Branton (deceased) (Maxine) and Mitchell Branton (Molly) of Columbia, SC and a niece Amber Branton Jacobus (Seth) of Columbia SC. A Graveside service will be held at Christ-St. Paul's Episcopal Church Cemetery, Laurel Hill, 5034 Chapel Road, Meggett , SC on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 27, 2019