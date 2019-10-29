Carolyn B. Hethington (1949 - 2019)
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
29414
(843)-763-7664
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ-St. Paul's Parish Churchyard
5034 Chapel Road
Yonges Island, SC
Obituary
Carolyn B. Hethington Charleston - The Graveside service for Carolyn B Hethington will be held at Christ-St. Paul's Episcopal Church Cemetery, Laurel Hill, 5034 Chapel Road, Meggett , SC on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 30, 2019
