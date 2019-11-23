Carolyn Baldwin Stein N. Charleston - Carolyn Baldwin Stein, 77, of Charleston, SC, widow of Melvin Stein entered into eternal rest Friday, November 22, 2019. The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7 pm in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road where her funeral service will be held at 6:00 pm. Burial services will be Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Beaufort National Cemetery at 1:00 pm. Carolyn was born August 21, 1942 in North Charleston, SC, daughter of the late Nealy Baldwin and the late Lessie Ingram Baldwin. She was a retired School Teacher for the Charleston County School District. She is survived by her daughter, Victoria Stein Price (Wilbur) of Eutawville, SC; grandchildren, Brian Price (Kristen) and Chelsea Price Bulin (Dustin); five great-grandchildren: Alyssa Bulin, Corbyn Bulin, Camden Bulin, Cayson Bulin and Amelia Price. Memorials may be made to the , P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 24, 2019