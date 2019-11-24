Carolyn Baldwin Stein North Charleston - The family of Carolyn Baldwin Stein will receive friends Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm in the J. Henry Stuhr Greenridge Road where her funeral service will be held at 6:00 pm. Burial services will be Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Beaufort National Cemetery at 1:00 pm. Memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 25, 2019