Carolyn Crosby Knoxville, TN - Carolyn James Crosby, age 94, passed from this life into the arms of our precious Savior on November 16, 2020. She was born Carolyn Louise James in Franklin, KY on December 19, 1925 to Carrol Hunt James and Frances Pearson James. The family moved to Charleston, SC when she was a young child, and she remained there for most of her life. Carolyn graduated from the College of Charleston and Vassar College with bachelor's and master's degrees in Zoology. Carolyn met her husband, Emory Spear Crosby, at the Dock Street Theatre in Charleston, where they were cast members of "Pirates of Penzance," he playing a pirate and she one of the major-general's daughters. They married on December 25, 1953. She worked at the Medical College of SC before beginning a teaching career. After teaching biology at Ashley Hall School for more than a decade, she retired in the early 1980's. Carolyn was above all a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, giving of herself during her husband's long illness and a lifetime of caring for their special-needs son, John. She was a member of the Riverland Terrace Garden Club and for several years volunteered in the Master Gardener program. Carolyn was an active member of Ashley River Baptist Church and for a number of years she and her husband performed with the Church's Senior Choir. Everyone who knew Carolyn loved her. She was sweet, gracious, and generous, never wanting much for herself and always taking care of others. Her family will miss her greatly. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Carrol and Frances James; beloved husband of 60 years, Emory Crosby; grandson, Jonathan Armstrong; and granddaughter, Grace Armstrong. She leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Fletcher Armstrong of Knoxville, TN; son, John Crosby of Maryville, TN; grandson, Chad Armstrong of San Jose, CA; sister-in-law, Betty Spieler of Charlotte, NC; special cousins, David Haydon and James Haydon of Bowling Green, KY; as well as treasured nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Deep gratitude to special Charleston friends Paul Cromwell, Libby Hromeka, Cindy Rossi, and others who looked out for her and John when family could not be there. A celebration of Carolyn's life will take place in Charleston sometime in 2021, time and place to be determined, as pandemic conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to (1) Lottie Moon Christmas Offering (in memory of Carolyn J. Crosby): Attn: Ministry Advancement, International Mission Board, 3806 Monument Ave. Richmond, VA 23230 or IMB.org/give-now,
