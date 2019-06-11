Carolyn Dent Charleston - "But I would not have you to be ignorant brethren, concerning them which are asleep, that ye sorrow not, even as others which have no hope". Mrs Carolyn Venessa Dent went home to be with the Lord on Mon, June 10, 2019. She leaves to morn her mother, Mrs Rosa White Dent, her daughter; Mrs. Simone McFadden (Michael), granddaughter, Mya McFadden, her siblings; Mrs. Esther Frazier (Vernon), Mrs Harriet E. Bonaparte (Rev Alvin, Sr.), Mr. Harry Dent, Jr., Mrs Shirley Ford and Mr. Tyrone Dent, other relatives and friends. Mrs Dent resided at 3115 Conservancy Lane, Chas, SC. The funeral notices will be announced at a later date. She is resting in God's Care. Arrangements will be announced by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, North Chas, SC, telephone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 12, 2019