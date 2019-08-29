Carolyn Felkel Atkinson N. CHARLESTON -Carolyn Felkel Atkinson, 67, of North Charleston South Carolina, passed away on 8/27/2019. The Funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Friday at Simplicity on 7475 Peppermill Parkway in North Charleston. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the . Carolyn was born in Charleston, SC on January 29, 1952, a daughter of Calvin and Myrtle Felkel. Carolyn worked as a coder for the VA hospital for 7 years. She enjoyed showing dogs, going to dog shows, and going to her granddaughters swimming and gymnastics meets. She was also active in the Boy Scouts. Carolyn is survived by her son Raymond T. Atkinson and his wife Candice Atkinson, significant other Roger Burrows, mother Myrtle Felkel, brother Daniel Felkel, sister Barbara Glow, granddaughters Alexis and Emilee Atkinson. Carolyn is preceded in death by her father Calvin Felkel. Funeral arrangements are by Simplicity. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 30, 2019