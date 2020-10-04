1/1
Carolyn Green Bailey
Carolyn Green Bailey Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Carolyn Green Bailey are invited to attend her Graveside Service 10:00 AM Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Mt. Horr Memorial Gardens, 4360 Highway 174, Hollywood, SC. A public viewing will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Bailey is survived by her husband of 49 years, Willie Bailey; children, Monee L. Bailey and Willie R. "Donnie" Bailey; grandchildren, Shaunasia Bailey and Hassan Coakley; her daughter by marriage, Karen (Paul) Gaffney; mother, Sarah "Tiny" Brown Green; sisters, Lauretta (James) Jones, Essie G. (John) Brisbon, Marva O. Green, Thelma Green Smalls, Geraldine G. Simmons and Mary Ann Nesbitt; brothers, Fred (Juanita) Green, Jr., Eddie Lee (Alberta) Johnson, Gyrdel J. Green and Rickie L. (Paulette) Green, sisters-in-law, Delores Jenkins and Virginia Hill; brothers-in-law, Abraham Bailey and James Bailey; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other in-laws, and a host of other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Dwayne T. Bailey father, Fred Green, Sr. brother, Leroy R. Jenkins mother-in-law, Rosa P. Bailey and brothers-in-law, Calvin Jerome Simmons and Herbert Bailey. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
