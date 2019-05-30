Carolyn Herndon Summerville - Mrs. Carolyn H "Fay" Herndon of Summerville, South Carolina entered into eternal rest on May 28, 2019. Born August 18, 1942 in Charleston, SC, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Molly Harris. She was the wife of James G. Herndon. Surviving, in addition to her husband, are children and spouses, Julia Myers (John), Mary Henderson (Robert), Michael Herndon (Marsha) Wade Griffith (Cherie), and Julio Rodriguez; Sisters Francis Ann Whetsell (Jerry), Frankie Payton, Brother Francis "Bucky" Harris(Barbara), 17 grandchildren, and 13 great-grand-children. She was predeceased by her parents, sisters Virginia Vecherrelli, Molly Aycock, Phyllis "Jolene" Lukich, brother James Knox and son James "Grady" Herndon 3rd. She was a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was a PTA volunteer known as "The Popcorn Lady" for 31 years first at Knightsville and then Sand Hill Elementary. She was a beloved wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt and friend. To her everyone was family. Services are Saturday, June 1 at 11 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 511 East 5th North Street (Highway 78). Visitation will be one hour before at the church (10 AM). Arrangements being handled by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation & Burial Services in North Charleston, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 31, 2019