Carolyn J. Hatcher Charleston - Carolyn Jones Hatcher, 74, entered into eternal rest October 16, 2019. The relatives and friends of Carolyn J. Hatcher are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 3:00 PM, Monday October 21, 2019, at the James A. McAlister Chapel, 1620 Savannah Hwy., Charleston. Burial will be private at a later date. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Carolyn was born January 9, 1945, in Charleston, SC. She was a daughter of Ashley Capers Jones and Hazel Fortune Jones. She graduated from Bishop England High School and attended the University of South Carolina. She retired as Secretary of Charities for the state of South Carolina. She is survived by two sons, Patrick Owen Ard and Brian Christopher Ard; two grandchildren, Madison Lynn Ard and Patrick Owen Ard, Jr.; two brothers, Michael "Mickey" A. Jones (Roseanne) and Lawrence "Larry" F. Jones (Linda); one sister, Martha Jones Igoe; four nieces and two nephews. Carolyn was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Harold J. Jones. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the () or a . Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 20, 2019