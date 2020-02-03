|
Carolyn Jeanette Ledwell Bidema Summerville - Carolyn Jeanette Ledwell Bidema, 82, of Summerville, SC, widow of William Thomas Bidema entered into eternal rest Sunday, February 2, 2020. Her Memorial Service will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Summerville Estates, 704 Central Avenue, Summerville, SC at 2:00 pm. Interment, to follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens at 3:30 pm. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road. Carolyn was born December 26, 1937 in Cherryville, NC, daughter of the late Dewey Ledwell and the late Violet Heavner Ledwell. She was retired and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She attended Seacoast Chapel in Summerville. She is survived by son, Eric Alan (Karen) Bidema of Summerville, SC; daughter, Cheryl Bidema (Ken) Cottingham of Atlanta, GA; son-in-law, Ron Pope of Summerville, SC; two sisters, Mary Bridges of Casar, NC and Loretta Watts of Evans Ga; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Thomas Bidema and daughter Deborah Ann Pope. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 4, 2020