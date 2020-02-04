|
Carolyn Jeanette Ledwell Bidema Summerville - The Memorial Service for Carolyn Jeanette Ledwell Bidema will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Summerville Estates, 704 Central Avenue, Summerville, SC at 2:00 pm. Interment, to follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens at 3:30 pm. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 5, 2020