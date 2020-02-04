Home

J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Summerville Estates
704 Central Avenue
Summerville, SC
Interment
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
3:30 PM
Dorchester Memory Gardens
Carolyn Jeanette Ledwell Bidema Obituary
Carolyn Jeanette Ledwell Bidema Summerville - The Memorial Service for Carolyn Jeanette Ledwell Bidema will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Summerville Estates, 704 Central Avenue, Summerville, SC at 2:00 pm. Interment, to follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens at 3:30 pm. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 5, 2020
