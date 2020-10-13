Carolyn Kinard Hodges Ladson - Carolyn Kinard Hodges, 73, of Ladson, SC, widow of Jerry L. Hodges, Sr., daughter of Ella C. Kinard and the late Allen L. Kinard, Sr., entered into eternal rest Monday, October 12, 2020. Due to the health and concern for all under the current COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private Thursday, October 15, 2020 in the Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road. Carolyn was born February 27, 1947 in Charleston, SC. She was a retired supervisor with Honeywell Safety Company. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
508 Hampton Street, SU 200, Columbia, SC, 29201 and Roper Hospice Cottage, 676 Wando Park Boulevard, Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29464.
