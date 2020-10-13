1/
Carolyn Kinard Hodges
Carolyn Kinard Hodges Ladson - Carolyn Kinard Hodges, 73, of Ladson, SC, widow of Jerry L. Hodges, Sr., daughter of Ella C. Kinard and the late Allen L. Kinard, Sr., entered into eternal rest Monday, October 12, 2020. Due to the health and concern for all under the current COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private Thursday, October 15, 2020 in the Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road. Carolyn was born February 27, 1947 in Charleston, SC. She was a retired supervisor with Honeywell Safety Company. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 508 Hampton Street, SU 200, Columbia, SC, 29201 and Roper Hospice Cottage, 676 Wando Park Boulevard, Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
