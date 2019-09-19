Carolyn Lewis-Craft Goose Creek - Carolyn Marlowe Lewis-Craft, age 79 of Goose Creek, SC, passed away on September 18, 2019 after a brief illness at the Roper Hospice Cottage in Mount Pleasant. She was born in Conway, SC on October 1, 1939, to the late Cordy and Carrie Marlowe. Carolyn was retired from the Berkeley County Water and Sanitation Authority and served 32 years on the Berkeley County School Board. She was the first female appointed to the Berkeley County School Board and served as the chairperson for three consecutive terms. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Goose Creek Rural Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, and the SC School Boards Association. Carolyn was also member of Peace Presbyterian Church in Goose Creek. Carolyn is survived by her spouse, Russell Craft, four children, Duane Lewis (Janet) of Moncks Corner, Darrell Lewis of Moncks Corner, Lori Knight(Michael) of Goose Creek and Nancy Leigh (Jesse) of Goose Creek, three step-daughters, Lynn Graham, of Marion, Monica Crisp, of Summerville, and Merideth Craft, of Summerville, A brother, Billy Joe Marlowe(Linda) of Conway, fourteen grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Eloise Coleman, and Marilyn Farr. The family will receive friends and family at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M., a funeral service will follow at 2:00 P.M. at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Will Dietrich will officiate. Burial will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 20, 2019