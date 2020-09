Carolyn Mae Hedrick SUMMERVILLE - Carolyn Mae Hedrick, born February 1, 1931, Beloved Mother and Grandmother, entered into eternity with Jesus on September 18, 2020. She is survived by her Son and Grandchildren. "He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning nor crying nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away" Rev. 21:4 Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston