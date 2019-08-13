|
Carolyn R. Coleman Summerville - Carolyn R. Coleman, 80, widow of the late James E. Coleman, Sr., of Summerville, SC went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at White Oak Manor. Funeral Services will be held Thursday afternoon, August 15, 2019 at 3 o'clock at First Baptist Church of Jedburg. Burial will follow in Summerville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 o'clock until the time of service at the church. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials in Carolyn's name to Hospice of Charleston, 4975 Lacross Road, Suite #200, North Charleston, SC 29406. Carolyn was born October 11, 1938 in Mullins, SC, the daughter of the late William Richardson and Lucy B. Smith Richardson of Mullins, SC. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Jedburg and retired as the office manager for Hughley's. Carolyn is survived by two sons, Rusty Coleman of Walterboro, SC and Tony (Dana) Coleman of Dorchester, SC; two daughters, Pam Cole of Moncks Corner, SC and Belinda (Robert) Wiggins of Summerville, SC; ten grandchildren, Crystal, Nicole, April, Tiffany, Jamie, Brandon, Trey (Cristen), Ryan (Brittany), Kari (Josh) , and Kristen; sixteen great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Chasity, Sara, Felicity, Ella, Holden, Noah, Madilyn, Asher, Tatum, Teagen, Delilah, Serenity, Giovanni, Christabella, and Reagan. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her two brothers, Frank and William Richardson; and sister, Doris Stroud. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 14, 2019