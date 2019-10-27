|
Carolyn Rogers Ridgeville, SC - Carolyn A. Rogers, 79, of Ridgeville, partner in JR's Grocery and widow of James E. Rogers, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. The visitation will be held on Monday evening, October 28, 2019, from 6 until 8 o'clock in Parks Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday afternoon, October 29, 2019 at 1 o'clock in Parks Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Cypress United Methodist Church, 256 Myers Mayo Road, Ridgeville SC 29472. Carolyn was born in Asheville, NC, a daughter of the late Leonard H. Anders and Lena Robinson Anders. Carolyn loved cooking and having everyone over; all family gatherings were at her home. She loved staying busy, helping however she could. She enjoyed working at JR's Grocery, definitely a people person. She loved to read, watch baseball, and loved a good race. Carolyn is survived by her two daughters Belinda Stockman (David) and Gwyn Peal both of Ridgeville; in-law Shirley Conley of Ridgeville; niece Tammy Cole of Charlotte, NC; nephew Bryan Conley of Bozeman, Montana; special friend Lora Ann Jones; two grandchildren Chrystal Myzell (Ryan) and Tiffany Stockman both of Ridgeville; four great-grandchildren Lexi Myzell, Layla Myzell, Lauryn Myzell and Lance Myzell; she was predeceased by her husband Jim Rogers and grandson Robert Charles Peal, Jr. (B.J.). The family wishes to give a special thanks to The Southern Care Hospice for all their help. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1stst North Street Summerville SC 29483. Parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 28, 2019