Carolyn Sklute N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Carolyn Sklute are invited to attend her Celebration Of Life on Saturday, September 21, 2019, 4:00 PM in Pasley's Mortuary Chapel, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. Rev. Alfreda Griffin Johnson, officiating. Mrs. Sklute leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Samantha Francis (Mark); siblings, Lilly Peterson (Guy), Keecia Walker (Michael), Frank Washington, Michael Seabrook and Raymond Seabrook; grandchildren, Selena, Joey, Xusnaye and Baby Mark Jr.; aunts, Ruth Mcfadden Edwards, Delores Brown and Rev. Alfreda Johnson; niece, Skylar Walker; nephew, Nicholas Walker; a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 843-571-2300.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 20, 2019