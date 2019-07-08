In Loving Memory Of My Wife CAROLYN V. PASSARELLO May 27, 1927 ~ July 9, 2007 Twelve years ago God opened his arms and took Carolyn into his house. I thank God for sixty wonderful years we had together and the blessings of our six children. Carolyn, because of all the special times, your love, caring and witty ways, there are deep and long- lasting memories that all of your family and friends will always cherish. To you our deepest love and God's blessings. Husband Charles, Jane (Wallace), Berta (Carl), Tony (Jean), Michael (Ruth), Pamela (George), Mary (Michael), Grandchildren Brenda (Al), Lindsey (Chris), Elena (David), Michael C. (Kelly), Nicholas (Emily), Sean, Warren, Andrew, Jacqueline, Matthew, Great-Grandchildren Nevaeh, Jolie, Jayke, Mia, Jackson and Anna
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 9, 2019