J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Philip's Church
141 Church Street
Charleston,, SC
Carolyn Wetherford Hutson


1932 - 2019
Carolyn Wetherford Hutson Charleston - The relatives and friends of Carolyn Wetherford Hutson are invited to attend her Memorial Service on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in St Philip's Church, 142 Church St at 11:00. Interment will be private. Memorials may be made to Ashley Hall , 172 Rutledge Ave, Charleston SC 29403 or to St Philip's Church, 142 Church St, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 8, 2019
