Carolyn Wetherford Hutson

Carolyn Wetherford Hutson Charleston - The relatives and friends of Carolyn Wetherford Hutson are invited to attend her Memorial Service on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in St Philip's Church, 142 Church St., at 11:00. Interment will be private. Memorials may be made to Ashley Hall, 172 Rutledge Ave., Charleston, SC 29403 or to St Philip's Church, 142 Church St., Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 9, 2019
