Carrie Bell Smith Hollywood, SC - Mrs. Carrie Bell Smith 83, of Hollywood, SC entered into eternal rest Sunday, September 1, 2019. She is the widow of Mr. Jefferson Smith, Sr. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Smith are invited to attend her funeral service 11:00 am Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St Paul Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 7488 Hwy 162. Interment Wilson Cemetery. Visitation for Mrs. Smith is Friday 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Hollywood Chapel. She is survived by her daughters and sons, Evelyn Hines (Melvin, dec), Jefferson Smith, Jr. (Barbara), Charlie Smith (Janice), Louise Smith, Abraham Smith, Raymond Smith (Young-Ran), Carolyn Smith, Joseph Smith (Angela), Henry Smith, Richard Smith and Debbie Bowens (Leroy); 25 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great- grandchild; sister-in-law, Eva Wilson (Richard); nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOLLYWOOD CHAPEL (843) 889-6485. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 6, 2019