J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
James Island Presbyterian Church
1632 Fort Johnson Road
James Island, SC
Service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:30 PM
James Island Presbyterian Church
1632 Fort Johnson Road
James Island, SC
Interment
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
James Island Presbyterian Churchyard
Charleston, SC
Carrie Mellard "Tabs" Hudgins

Carrie Mellard "Tabs" Hudgins Obituary
Carrie "Tabs" Mellard Hudgins CHARLESTON - Carrie "Tabs" Mellard Hudgins, 89, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Robert Francis Hudgins, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Her Funeral Service will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 in the James Island Presbyterian Church, 1632 Fort Johnson Road at 1:30 p.m. Interment, Churchyard. The family will receive friends Sunday at the church from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Tabs was born April 4, 1930 in Summerville, South Carolina, daughter of the late James W. Mellard and Carrie Coursey Mellard. She worked for Charleston Credit Bureau for over 30 years and retired from Equifax Inc. Tabs was very active in her church and loved making crafts. Tabs is survived by her son, Michael J. Giacomarro (Laura); two daughters: Pamela J. Graule (Scott) and Nancy G. Owens (Terry) all of Charleston, SC; step-son, Robbie Hudgins, Jr. of Jacksonville, FL; five grandchildren, Robbie Giacomarro, Katie Bostick, Ashley Cox, Erica Owens and Terry Owens, Jr. all of Charleston, SC; two step-grandchildren: Jessica Britt and Nicole Hunt; and eight great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to James Island Presbyterian Church, 1632 Fort Johnson Road, James Island, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 24, 2020
