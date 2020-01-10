|
Carroll Herbert Hill Mt. Pleasant - The wonderful earthly life of Carroll Herbert Hill, age 87, ended on January 9, 2020 when he rose to the risers of Heaven's Choir, where his lifelong soulmate, Belvin Sease Hill, patiently awaited. Private Family Graveside Services will be in Summerville Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lutheridge Camp and Conference Center, 28 Spur Drive, Arden, NC 28704. Carroll was born May 15, 1932 in Colorado Springs, CO, a son of the late Charles Herbert Hill and Emelie Gullord Hill. He graduated from Colorado College and earned his Master's Degree in Mathematics from the Citadel. He worked in the Nuclear Power Division of the Navy as a Nuclear Engineer, and taught Physics and Math at Trident Technical College. Carroll leaves behind his sons, Charles Sease Hill (Cindy) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Ralph Gullard Hill (Cindy) of Chapin, SC, and Christopher Belvin Hill (Sally) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; daughter, Karen Hill Hallmark (Clay) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; sisters-in-law, Margaret Jayroe and Neola Hill; grandchildren, Emily Hallmark Hardee (Michael), William Clayton Hallmark (Katie), Elizabeth Lauren Sease Hill, Charles Hutto Hill, Andrew Powell Hill, and Jenna Elaine Hill; and a great-grandchild, Margaret Elizabeth Hardee. In addition to his wife and parents, he is predeceased by a brother, Wayne Hill. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville SC 29483.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 11, 2020