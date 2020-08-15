Carroll Marvin Marshall Eutawville, SC - Carroll Marvin Marshall, 88, died Friday, August 14, 2020, at Trident Health System. Born June 23, 1932, in St. Stephen, he was a son of the late Faris O. Marshall and the late Atha A. Melton Marshall. Carroll was a career federal civil service employee, having served his employment at both the Charleston Naval Weapons Station and former Polaris Missile Facility. He is survived by two sisters, Faye M. Cercopely of Eutawville and Betty L. Priester of Goose Creek; sister-in-law, Angela L. Marshall of Summerville; nieces, Shirley Turner of Sumter, Linda Darlene Young (Chip) and Kimberly Jones (Eddie), both of Eutawville, Laurie Marx (Billy) and Melissa Hutchison, both of Summerville and Janice Carson of North Charleston; nephews, Hubert "HK" Turner of Sumter, Harold "Hal" Cercopely (Janice) of Manning, Mark Cercopely (Dawn) of Eutawville and Will Marshall (Jill) of Summerville; and devoted family friend of many years, Debbie Valicek. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William "Bill" Marshall; two sisters, Evelyn M. Carter and Gladys Turner Lee. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Patrick Goodwin officiating. Burial will follow in Clarendon Memorial Gardens beside his parents. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at Stephens Funeral Home. Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org
