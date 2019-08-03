Carroll Speissegger Ridgeville, SC - Carroll Wyman Speissegger, 85, of Ridgeville, SC, formerly of Cross, a retired self-employed painting contractor, died Saturday morning at his residence. His funeral service will be 4:00 PM Monday afternoon, August 5, 2019, in the CHAPEL OF DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. Interment will be in Berkeley Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Monday at the funeral home from 2:30 PM until the hour of service. Mr. Speissegger was born July 11, 1934 in Summerville, SC, a son of Charlie Speissegger and Maggie Grooms Speissegger. He was a former member of the Knightsville Family Worship Center. He loved fishing, deer hunting, playing poker, boating, and watching the Carolina Panthers and NASCAR. He was predeceased by a sister, Myrtle Courtney; a brother Henry Speissegger; and was the widower of Joanne Driggers Speissegger. Surviving are four daughters, Darlene Davidson and her husband Gary of Ridgeville, Faye Wood and her husband Bobby and Lora Sweat and her Husband Lonnie all of Summerville, and Joan Bilton and her husband Jeff of Cross; two sisters, Anne Davis of Daniel Island and Hazel Houser of Boone, NC; seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 4, 2019