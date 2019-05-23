Casimir "Caz" Zukowski Hanahan - Casimir "Caz" John Zukowski, 81, of Hanahan, South Carolina entered into eternal rest on May 19, 2019 at the Ralph A. Johnson Veteran's Medical Center. Caz was born on January 8, 1938 in Yonkers, New York, son of the late Alexander Zukowski and the late Mary Siudak Zukowski. Caz was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Judith Lynne Zukowski. He served in the Marine Corps and Air Force. He was a member of the American Legion Post 166 and also a member of Voiture 1067 Forty and Eight. His passion was playing golf with his good friends every week. Caz is survived by his daughters, Kim Zukowski and Sandi King (Kurt); four grandchildren, Bonnie Kimmel, Brian Kimmel (Erin), Kody King, and Cole King; two great-grandchildren, Sullivan Juliao and Lana Kimmel; two sisters, Stella Kielb and Winnie Riley; and one brother, Stanley Zukowski; as well as many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on June 9, 2019 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at the American Legion Post 166, 116 Howe Hall Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. In lieu of Flowers, Memorial may be made to Charleston VAMC Voluntary Service to Patriot Harbor. 109 Bee Street Charleston, SC 29401. [email protected] Or American Legion Post 166 P. O. Box 147 Goose Creek, SC 29445. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 24, 2019