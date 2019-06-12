In Loving Memory Of CASSIDY CHERYL- LYNN TALLENT June 13, 2001~ April 18, 2013 HAPPY HEAVENLY 18TH BIRTHDAY Eighteen years ago today, God blessed us in a special way. He lent you to us from Heaven above, to fill our hearts with joy and love. We wish you were here today, even just for a little while. So we could sing Happy Birthday and see your great big smile. We will gather to share sweet memories of you, We will laugh, cry, and sing too. We will each send our love with a balloon, to help us celebrate the 13th of June. We love you more than the whole wide world and back again! Forever- Mom, Dad, Kayla, Daniel, Hope & Lane
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 13, 2019