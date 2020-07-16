Cassisus Brown Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Cassisus Brown are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11 AM, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Dorchester Cemetery, 164 Infinity Drive, Dorchester, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 5 PM - 7 PM at the Alfred Williams Community Life Center, 4441 Durant Avenue, North Charleston, South Carolina. Mr. Brown leaves to cherish memories with his loving parents, Michael Brown and N'Jeri Green; sisters, Mikell Brown, Sha-Dawn Brown and Khloe Brown; brother, Micah Brown; grandparents, Dawn Green, Christopher (Alfredia) Brown, Sr., Timothy Williams and William Legare; and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488.
