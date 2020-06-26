Catherine Ann McCarley Suarez Mt. Pleasant - Catherine Ann McCarley Suarez entered peacefully into her eternal rest at home and surrounded by her family on June 24, 2020. She was 64 years old. She was known throughout her life by many names. She called herself a "daughter of Eve," but her Hope was ever in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and his claim on her heart and Spirit was evident to her last breath. Ann is survived by her beloved husband of 42 years, Arturo Suarez of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; her three children: Habakkuk "Barron" Suarez (Karen) of Apex, North Carolina, Virginia Street (Ben) of Charleston, South Carolina, and Catherine Moore (Jeff) of Meridian, Idaho. She is survived by her six grandchildren: Joshua Suarez and Samuel Suarez; Eliana Moore, Reuben Moore and Jude Moore; and Isla Street. Surviving sister is Carolyn Lee (Neil). Surviving brothers are Burton McCarley (Mary) and Philip McCarley (Melanie). Also surviving are a number of cherished nephews, nieces, and cousins, as well as faithful friends, neighbors and caregivers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Shem Creek Presbyterian Church (shemcreekpresbyterian.org ), P.O. Box 160, Mt Pleasant, SC 29465, or to World Witness (worldwitness.org ), the foreign missions agency of the ARP Church. Messages of condolence can be sent to the Suarez, Moore and Street families by visiting or by mail sent to 1643B Savannah Highway, No. 206, Charleston, SC 29407. Funeral arrangements have been made by J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as recent spikes in local coronavirus cases, interment in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens will immediately follow a private service of worship and thanksgiving for the life of Catherine Ann McCarley Suarez with Rev. Ben Carver officiating. The family invites all of Ann's many friends and beloved family members to gather together virtually to view a worship service in her memory on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 3 p.m. EST. Details for "attending" this virtual service will be posted throughout the week on Ann's facebook page. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.