Catherine Barfield Charleston - Catherine Barfield, 89, of Charleston, SC, wife of Charlie O. Barfield, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. Funeral Services will be Friday afternoon, May 17, 2019 at 1:30 PM in Parks Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock at Parks Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted or memorials in her name may be made to Deep River Church of God, 8190 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC 29418. Catherine was born January 7, 1930 in Orangeburg, SC, a daughter of the late Claude Jackson and Clara Russell Jackson. She was a homemaker and loved to travel. In addition to her husband of 65 years, Charlie of Charleston, SC, Catherine leaves behind her son, Donald M. Barfield; daughter, Robin B. Lykins, both of Charleston, SC; eleven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and eleven great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Katherine A. George; and her son, Charlie R. Barfield. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483.