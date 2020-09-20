Catherine Blackmon Moncks Corner - Catherine Mahala Blackmon, age 100, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020 at the Summerville Community Hospice House. Kitty, as she was known to everyone, was born in Moncks Corner, SC on November 27, 1919. She graduated from the newly restored Berkeley High School and worked at the Berkeley Restaurant for over 18 years. Her favorite hobby was deer hunting and her greatest love was for family and friends. She is predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Boyd Blackmon, a daughter, Jerry Davis (Reynold), and a granddaughter, Shawna Smith. She is survived by a daughter, Jean Smith (Jim); granddaughter, Joree Flynn (Clay); great-granddaughters, Christy Hill (Aaron) and Tracy Mason (Homer); great-great-grandchildren, Augusta Mason and Boyd Hill; numerous nieces and nephews. Kitty's wishes were, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Pinopolis United Methodist Church, 1833 Pinopolis Road, Pinopolis, SC 29469 or PUMC Appii Cemetery Fund. A family viewing will be held Tuesday, September 22nd at 10AM at Russell Funeral Chapel in Moncks Corner, followed by a public graveside service at 11AM at Berkeley Memorial Gardens in Moncks Corner. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
