1/
Catherine Blackmon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Blackmon Moncks Corner - Catherine Mahala Blackmon, age 100, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020 at the Summerville Community Hospice House. Kitty, as she was known to everyone, was born in Moncks Corner, SC on November 27, 1919. She graduated from the newly restored Berkeley High School and worked at the Berkeley Restaurant for over 18 years. Her favorite hobby was deer hunting and her greatest love was for family and friends. She is predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Boyd Blackmon, a daughter, Jerry Davis (Reynold), and a granddaughter, Shawna Smith. She is survived by a daughter, Jean Smith (Jim); granddaughter, Joree Flynn (Clay); great-granddaughters, Christy Hill (Aaron) and Tracy Mason (Homer); great-great-grandchildren, Augusta Mason and Boyd Hill; numerous nieces and nephews. Kitty's wishes were, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Pinopolis United Methodist Church, 1833 Pinopolis Road, Pinopolis, SC 29469 or PUMC Appii Cemetery Fund. A family viewing will be held Tuesday, September 22nd at 10AM at Russell Funeral Chapel in Moncks Corner, followed by a public graveside service at 11AM at Berkeley Memorial Gardens in Moncks Corner. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Russell Funeral Chapel
107 West Main Street
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
(843) 761-8050
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Russell Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved