Catherine Braden Morse Charleston - Catherine Braden "Cathy" Morse, 73, of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away on Friday, November 6th after a short battle with cancer. Cathy was born February 6, 1947 in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Richard Allison Braden and Mary Brugh Braden. She graduated from St. Cecilia Academy in Nashville where she was a cheerleader for Montgomery Bell Academy. In 1969 she received a Bachelor of Arts in Art History from Vanderbilt University as a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. After a brief career in the insurance business, Cathy met her husband Tuck and dedicated the rest of her life to her family in Little Rock and ultimately in Charleston. She was a former member of the Junior League of Nashville, the Junior League of Little Rock, and the Little Rock Garden Club. Cathy was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Tucker Morse (Tuck). She is survived by her son Richard Braden Morse (Jessica) and her daughter Catherine Morse Leatherman (Hugh). She is also survived by her sisters, Elizabeth Braden Moody (Jim) of Little Rock, AR and Mary Ann Braden Chaffin (Bobby) of Nashville, TN, by her brother Geoffrey Brugh Braden of Nashville, TN and by her sister-in-law Melinda Morse Laurens (Chip) of Charleston, SC. She was preceded in death by her sister Margaret Braden Russell and her brother Richard Allison Braden. Her spirit will continue through the lives of her beloved grandchildren, Annabel Braden Morse, James Woodward Morse, Hugh Kenneth Leatherman IV, and Tucker Rhodes Leatherman. Growing up with five siblings in a boisterous family, Cathy's feisty nature was ingrained in her from the beginning. This quality was often shown throughout her intense love for SEC football and political debate. Her passions included any type of game, whether it was a bridge game with her best friends, backgammon on a sunny porch, or Scrabble at the beach. Quietly competitive, she was always educating herself for the next match. A perfect example of an introverted extrovert, most knew her to be the life of the party, but she was also in her element watching Turner Classic Movies by herself or taking a long walk throughout the streets of downtown Charleston. When she did grace the stage or the dance floor, it was a memorable experience- her performances singing "Sh-boom Sh-boom" with her friends or with Pat Patrick at the Vanderbilt SAE House are legendary. Among her many pursuits was a strong passion for art, architecture, and preserving her historic homes in Charleston and in Harbor Springs, Michigan. She loved interior design and traveling with her husband, Tuck, to find antiques, artwork and rugs. She had an unconditional dedication to her children - she never missed a sporting event, performance or a party. She spent countless hours staying up late editing essays, rebounding basketballs in the cold, and preparing team meals for long road trips. Without a doubt, the unwavering support she demonstrated throughout her husband's twenty-year battle with Parkinson's Disease was her most extraordinary accomplishment. Her renowned sense of humor shined brightest during this omnipresent battle, enabling the family to always laugh together. Known affectionately as "Ducky" to her four adoring grandchildren, she instilled in them the true importance of family unity. She cherished moments with them at her pool, celebrating birthdays and holidays, and encouraging their ever-improving swimming abilities. Beyond her young grandchildren, she endeared herself to people of all walks of life - the postman, the grocer, her doctors, and those who assisted with the caretaking of her husband and their property. Immediately after her passing, a beautiful double rainbow appeared over downtown Charleston, showing us all that she is safely in heaven and reunited once again with Tuck. A joint memorial service for Cathy and Tuck will be held at 11:00am on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Grace Episcopal Church, 186 Wentworth Street in Charleston, SC 29401. COVID-19 precautions will be followed. Friends and family will be welcomed at the service or it may be viewed virtually at this link: https://mailchi.mp/gracesc/grace-to-you-how-to-watchlivestream?e=d2b9d68acf
. For all those who feel comfortable, the family will host a reception at the family's home following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to MUSC Foundation/Hollings Cancer Center, 18 Bee Street, MSC450, Charleston, SC 29425. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
