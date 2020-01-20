|
Catherine Cecilia McDonough Clarey Oceanview, VA. - Catherine Cecilia McDonough Clarey widow of John B. (Barney) Clarey, Jr. - born September 15, 1932 in Oceanview, Virginia. Her parents were Cmdr. Joseph A. McDonough USN retired and Mary Edna McPhilliamy McDonough. Cathy moved to Charleston in 1939, where her father was stationed at the Charleston Naval Base. She went to St. Patricks School and Bishop England High School. Cathy has nine children, Joseph A. Clarey (Brenda), John B. "Barney" Clarey, III (Luanne), Margaret "Peggy" Carnes (Larry), Frank Clarey (Cindy), Fred Clarey, Cathy Hoover (Doug), Walter Clarey (Christy), Mary Clarey, and Joanne Clarey. She has 28 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren. The visitation will be at St. Joseph Family Life Center located on 1695 Raoul Wallenberg Blvd. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 between 5:00 - 7:00 pm. The funeral will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 11:00 am on Friday, January 24, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Charleston or St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 21, 2020