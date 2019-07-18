Catherine D. Watkins Johns Island - Mrs. Catherine D. Watkins, 89, of Johns Island entered into eternal rest Monday, July 15, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Watkins are invited to attend her funeral services 11:00 AM Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Lovely Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 670 Bear Swamp Rd. Interment will follow at Red Top Community Cemetery. Viewing for Mrs. Watkins is Friday 6:00-8:00 pm at Dorothy's Hollywood Chapel, 6133 Hwy. 162. She is survived by: her children, Josephine Minnie Watkins, Clyde Watkins (Mary), Marion Watkins, Nancy W. Wine (Howard), Carlee Watkins (Louise), Beverly Watkins, Theresa W. Nelson (Jeffrey, Sr.), Cecelia Watkins; grandchildren, great-grand children, and great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 19, 2019