Catherine D. Watkins

Service Information
Dorothy's Hollywood Chapel
6133 Highway 162
Hollywood, SC
29449
(843)-889-6485
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dorothy's Hollywood Chapel
6133 Highway 162
Hollywood, SC 29449
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Lovely Hill Missionary Baptist Church
670 Bear Swamp Rd
View Map
Obituary
Catherine D. Watkins Johns Island - Mrs. Catherine D. Watkins, 89, of Johns Island entered into eternal rest Monday, July 15, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Watkins are invited to attend her funeral services 11:00 AM Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Lovely Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 670 Bear Swamp Rd. Interment will follow at Red Top Community Cemetery. Viewing for Mrs. Watkins is Friday 6:00-8:00 pm at Dorothy's Hollywood Chapel, 6133 Hwy. 162. She is survived by: her children, Josephine Minnie Watkins, Clyde Watkins (Mary), Marion Watkins, Nancy W. Wine (Howard), Carlee Watkins (Louise), Beverly Watkins, Theresa W. Nelson (Jeffrey, Sr.), Cecelia Watkins; grandchildren, great-grand children, and great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 19, 2019
