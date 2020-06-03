Catherine Davis
Catherine Davis Walterboro - Ms. Catherine Davis, 93, entered into eternal rest with the Lord on May 31. 2020 at Pruitt Health in Walterboro, SC. The relatives and friends of Ms. Catherine Davis are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Friday, June 5, 2020 at Whispering Pines Memorial Gardens, 3044 Old Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC. A public viewing will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Davis will be sadly missed by her relatives, Daisy D. Nelson, Jacquetta D. Judge, Pearl W. Alston and Robert Lessane; and a host of other beloved family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Lidya Davis and a son, James "Junior" Davis. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 protocols, we ask that everyone wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
