Catherine Drayton Hollywood, SC - Ms. Catherine Drayton entered into eternal rest on July 17, 2020 in Hollywood, SC. The walk through viewing will be 11:00 AM-2:00 PM Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Dorothy's Hollywood Chapel. She is survived by her son and daughter, Leon Drayton (Brandy) and Tomeikka Drayton; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; sister, Julia Drayton; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com
