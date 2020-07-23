1/1
Catherine Drayton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Drayton Hollywood, SC - Ms. Catherine Drayton entered into eternal rest on July 17, 2020 in Hollywood, SC. The walk through viewing will be 11:00 AM-2:00 PM Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Dorothy's Hollywood Chapel. She is survived by her son and daughter, Leon Drayton (Brandy) and Tomeikka Drayton; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; sister, Julia Drayton; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com. Arrangements entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOLLYWOOD CHAPEL (843)889-6485. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Viewing
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dorothy's Home for Funerals, Inc.
78 Cannon Street
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-0268
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dorothy's Home for Funerals, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved