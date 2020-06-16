Catherine Emma "Winkie" Welborn
Catherine Emma "Winkie" Welborn Mt. Pleasant - Catherine Emma "Winkie" Welborn of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest at the age of 78 on Saturday June 13, 2020. Her private memorial service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Second Presbyterian Church, 342 Meeting Street, Charleston. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Winkie was born June 18, 1941, in Norfolk, Virginia, daughter of the late Joseph Bennett Wall and the late Mary Ellen Brite Wall. She is preceded in death by her husband, Nolan Paul Welborn; her brother, James Pritchard Wall' and her sister, Mary Lou Wall Ford. She is survived by daughter, September "Tami" Welborn Yancone (John) of Grand Haven, Michigan; granddaughter, Mary Bess Yancone; grandson, Sully Bennett Yancone; nephew ("adopted son"), Robert Edward Wall (Laura Jean); and niece, Susan Wall Wigand (Dave). Winkie spent 46 years married to her best friend, Paul Welborn. She was a member of Second Presbyterian Church, the Benjamin Jenkins Johnson Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the Fort Sullivan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was a founding member of A Black Tie Affair. A three time cancer survivor, she wrote a book about her experience. She loved Irish Setters, was active in politics and traveled to every Presidential Library and Museum. She enjoyed being a grandmother, going to church and hosting parties. Memorials may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, 342 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29403. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
