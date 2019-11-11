|
Catherine Eyer James Island - Catherine G. Eyer, entered into eternal life on November 8, 2019. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 2:00 PM November 15, 2019, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 106 W Erie Ave, Folly Beach. The rosary will be recited at 1:40 PM. The Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends directly following the service at the Eyer residence. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. A centenarian, Catherine was born in Chicago, IL, in 1918, eldest daughter of Henry Joseph Versgrove, Sr. and Catherine Frances (Leahy) Versgrove. She graduated from Immaculata High School in 1935 and St. Joseph's Hospital Nursing School in 1939. Catherine married Dr. Simon Wesley Eyer in 1940. Dr. Eyer joined the US Navy Medical Corps and Catherine devoted her life to raising a family of five children and meeting the challenges of being a Navy wife. The family moved frequently, making homes in Cuba, Guam, Florida, Maryland and Virginia, among others. They settled on James Island in 1968, after Dr. Eyer retired from the Navy. They were married for 56 years. A devout Roman Catholic, Catherine volunteered as sacristan for Our Lady of Good Counsel Church and coordinated the work of the Altar Guild for more than 20 years. Catherine is predeceased by her husband, parents and siblings: Henry J. Versgrove, Nancy C. De Sutter, Helen M. Bayless. Surviving are three sons, John G. Eyer, of Florida, George W. Eyer of Charleston, and Andrew D. Eyer of North Carolina; two daughters, Janet E. Sharp of Hawaii , and Deborah E. Sutton, Georgia; four grandchildren, Alexandra, Stefan, and Stewart Eyer and Jessica Eyer Aguilera; loving great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. In memory of Catherine Eyer, donations can be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, Folly Beach, SC. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843)766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 12, 2019