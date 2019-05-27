Catherine Freeman SUMMERVILLE - Catherine (Wulbern) Freeman of 215 W 2nd S. St. Summerville, SC passed away on May 21st , 2019. Born March 4th 1944, Catherine was a military spouse, she lived and traveled throughout the U.S. and Europe. Working in health care administration, she retired as Personnel Director at the Presbyterian Home in Summerville, SC in 2011. Catherine leaves behind three sons: John Freeman of Oakton, VA, Mitch Freeman of Gainesville, GA, and Andy Freeman of Summerville; and five grandsons. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 2:00pm at St. Paul's (Anglican) Church, 316 W. Carolina Ave, Summerville, SC 29483. In lieu of flowers, her sons request you consider a donation to your local hospice or pet shelter. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 28, 2019