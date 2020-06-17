Catherine Gilliard SUMMERVILLE - The family and friend of the late Mrs. Catherine Gilliard, of Summerville, SC, are invited to attend her Home-Going Service on Saturday, June 20, 2020; 1:00 PM at Aiken-Capers Funeral Home, Summerville, SC. Viewing and visitation will be this evening from 5-6 PM at Funeral Home. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.