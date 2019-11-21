Catherine Goins CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Catherine Goins are invited to attend her Funeral Services on Saturday, November 23, 2019, 11:00 am in City Church Of Charleston. 913 Wappoo Rd., Charleston, SC. Visitation will be held at the mortuary from 6pm-9pm Friday. Interment will follow in Riverview Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Goins will lie in state at the church Saturday at 10 am until the hour of service. Mrs. Goins is survived by her children, Willette Roach (Dave) of Zephyrhills, Fla, Theresa Nelson (Louis) of Charleston, Sharon Hopkins (Lawrence) of Charleston, Charles Goins (Shara), Lakeland, Fla., Apostle Michael Goins (Belinda) and Pastor Christine Goins, Charleston. Mrs. Goins is preceded in death by her husband, the late Willie Goins; daughter, the late Geneva Gathers (Wayne) of Charleston. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 22, 2019