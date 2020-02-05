|
Catherine Graddick CHARLESTON -Mrs. Catherine Graddick, 70, of Charleston, SC, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph and Sarah Barron, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Greater St. Luke A.M.E. Church, 78 Gordon St., Charleston, SC 29403. She will be laid to rest in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery, 994 Harts Bluff Rd., Wadmalaw Island, SC 29487. Viewing will be held this evening at The Palmetto Mortuary from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Mrs. Graddick is survived by her children, James Barron (Rose S.) and Katherine B. Brown; grandchildren, Joshua Carta and Viennesse "Shay" Rollerson (James); siblings, Alex Barron (Lucinda) and Christine Barron; sister-in-law, Doris Barron and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Mrs. Graddick was also preceded in death by her brother, Frank Barron and grandson, Brandon D. Scott. Family and friends may visit at 8256 Little Sydney Way, Charleston, SC 29406.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 6, 2020