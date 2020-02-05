Home

Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Palmetto Mortuary Inc
1122 Morrison Dr
Charleston, SC 29403
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Greater St. Luke A.M.E. Church
78 Gordon St
Charleston, SC
View Map
Catherine Graddick CHARLESTON -Mrs. Catherine Graddick, 70, of Charleston, SC, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph and Sarah Barron, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Greater St. Luke A.M.E. Church, 78 Gordon St., Charleston, SC 29403. She will be laid to rest in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery, 994 Harts Bluff Rd., Wadmalaw Island, SC 29487. Viewing will be held this evening at The Palmetto Mortuary from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Mrs. Graddick is survived by her children, James Barron (Rose S.) and Katherine B. Brown; grandchildren, Joshua Carta and Viennesse "Shay" Rollerson (James); siblings, Alex Barron (Lucinda) and Christine Barron; sister-in-law, Doris Barron and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Mrs. Graddick was also preceded in death by her brother, Frank Barron and grandson, Brandon D. Scott. Family and friends may visit at 8256 Little Sydney Way, Charleston, SC 29406. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 6, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -